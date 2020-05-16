Dwight Howard, second left, with his Lakers teammates Image Credit: AP

Dwight Howard, the LA Lakers star player, is struggling to cope after the recent death of his six-year-old son’s mother.

Melissa Rios, who was 31, died on March 27 after having an epileptic seizure at her home in California.

Howard attended the funeral last month in Reno, Nevada then returned to his off-season home in Georgia with his son.

“It’s extremely difficult for me to try to understand how to talk to my son, who’s six years old, just about the whole situation,” Howard said.

“Something I’ve never experienced. So I wouldn’t know how to talk to my son about it. So just with him being here and stuff like that, it’s kind of given me some extra life.”

The Lakers role player has five children with five different women, and has been in and out of the courts in battles over child support and custody.

Howard said Friday he was texting Rios about her coming to Georgia when he learnt she had died.

“There was no way I could not be there for my son and even for her family,” Howard said. “I definitely would’ve felt like that would’ve been bad. She deserves and he would deserve better if I didn’t do that.”