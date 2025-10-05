Dubai : The PBA’s undisputed 'King' has done it again. June Mar Fajardo, San Miguel Beer’s gentle giant, has ascended the throne once more, capturing a mind-boggling ninth PBA Most Valuable Player award.

Ramon Fernandez believes June Mar Fajardo is capable of winning a 10th PBA MVP, provided he remains healthy and 'doesn't get injured.' When asked to settle the debate on who is the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) between him and Fajardo, Fernandez replied, 'Let's leave that to the basketball fans.'

The scene at Novotel said it all. There stood Fajardo, the trophy in his hands, next in line to the very legend, the great Ramon Fernandez, a four-time MVP once considered the unchallenged GOAT.

'Hindi ko po akalain na itong batang 'to na hindi naman mahilig mag-basketball, makakakuha ng siyam na MVP (I never imagined that this kid, who wasn’t even fond of basketball, would win nine MVPs), Fajardo shared in his acceptance 'speech. 'Kahit ako, hindi ko po inakala.' (Even I didn’t expect it)

Think about that: nine MVPs. In an 11-year career, the only times he's been denied were in his rookie season and in 2020, when that horrific tibia injury benched him. The award has practically been his birthright.

In a race that was never really in doubt, Fajardo handily beat the fierce challenge of NLEX's Robert Bolick and the now-former North Port stalwart Arvin Tolentino. The Cebuano big man amassed a whopping 3,041 points, built on his league-leading statistics (1,668 points) and sweeping support from the media (855) and, most tellingly, his fellow players (518). Bolick was a distant second with 1,914 points, just ahead of Tolentino's 1,901.

He was likewise named to the All-Defensive Team, joining Lucero, Ginebra’s Stephen Holt, NorthPort’s Joshua Munzon, and TNT’s Glenn Khobuntin, proof that the league’s reigning King still rules both ends of the court.

Aside from the MVP honour, Fajardo also earned his 10th Mythical Team selection, a testament to his consistent dominance throughout the years.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.