Joanna Wietrzyk announces HYROX return after human waste incident in Beijing

Wietrzyk won the women’s race in Beijing but faced criticism after continuing the shared course and using equipment despite the contamination risk. On September 17, she issued a formal apology, withdrew her result and forfeited the points earned from her victory.

She added that the six to eight weeks since the incident had given her time to reflect and learn from the experience. She also thanked those who supported her and said she was excited to return to the sport she loves.

“I’m truly, truly so sorry to everyone that I affected, whether they were spectators or participants out on that race floor, for my decision to choose to continue to race,” Wietrzyk said.

Friday’s event in Hamburg marks Wietrzyk’s first race since Beijing and the opening of the 2026-27 HYROX Elite Series. The women’s Elite 15 race is scheduled for October 30, with the competition bringing together leading athletes in the sport.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.