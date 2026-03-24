Jannik Sinner eclipses Novak Djokovic’s Masters 1000 record

The Italian is making history at the Miami Open
Jannik Sinner ended Novak Djokovic’s 10-year reign for most consecutive sets won at ATP Masters 1000 events after cruising past Corentin Moutet at the Miami Open.
The 24-year-old continued his stunning run of form as he recorded his 25th and 26th straight sets at the sport's highest level of tournaments below the Grand Slams, in a commanding 71-minute 6-1 6-4 victory over Moutet.
When asked about the achievement after the match, the world number two brushed it off as he turns his attention to the next round of the Miami Open.
"I am very happy. This sport is unpredictable, so we try to keep attention as much as we can and we'll see what is coming in the next round," Sinner said.
The reigning Wimbledon champion has now won his last two ATP Masters 1000 titles, at Indian Wells Masters earlier this month and in Paris Masters in November, without dropping a single set.
The former world number one asserted control from the outset against Moutet, claiming 19 of the opening 26 points and wrapping up the first set in just 22 minutes.
Sinner maintained his dominance in the second set, breaking for a fourth time in the fifth game to finally end Moutet’s resistance, before comfortably serving out the match.
He now advances to face American Alex Michelsen in the last 16, as he continues his push to become the first player since Roger Federer in 2017 to complete the ‘Sunshine Double’, winning both Indian Wells and the Miami Open in the same season.
Sinner also has the opportunity to reduce Carlos Alcaraz's lead at the top of the men's rankings following the Spaniard's early exit in Miami.