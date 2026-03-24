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Jannik Sinner eclipses Novak Djokovic’s Masters 1000 record

The Italian is making history at the Miami Open

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates his win against Corentin Moutet of France on Day 7 of the Miami Open Presented by Itau at Hard Rock Stadium on March 23, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates his win against Corentin Moutet of France on Day 7 of the Miami Open Presented by Itau at Hard Rock Stadium on March 23, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
AFP-MATTHEW STOCKMAN

Jannik Sinner ended Novak Djokovic’s 10-year reign for most consecutive sets won at ATP Masters 1000 events after cruising past Corentin Moutet at the Miami Open.

The 24-year-old continued his stunning run of form as he recorded his 25th and 26th straight sets at the sport's highest level of tournaments below the Grand Slams, in a commanding 71-minute 6-1 6-4 victory over Moutet.

When asked about the achievement after the match, the world number two brushed it off as he turns his attention to the next round of the Miami Open.

"I am very happy. This sport is unpredictable, so we try to keep attention as much as we can and we'll see what is coming in the next round," Sinner said.

The reigning Wimbledon champion has now won his last two ATP Masters 1000 titles, at Indian Wells Masters earlier this month and in Paris Masters in November, without dropping a single set.

The former world number one asserted control from the outset against Moutet, claiming 19 of the opening 26 points and wrapping up the first set in just 22 minutes.

Sinner maintained his dominance in the second set, breaking for a fourth time in the fifth game to finally end Moutet’s resistance, before comfortably serving out the match.

He now advances to face American Alex Michelsen in the last 16, as he continues his push to become the first player since Roger Federer in 2017 to complete the ‘Sunshine Double’, winning both Indian Wells and the Miami Open in the same season.

Sinner also has the opportunity to reduce Carlos Alcaraz's lead at the top of the men's rankings following the Spaniard's early exit in Miami.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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