GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz loses to Sebastian Korda in the third round of the Miami Open

Korda upsets top-ranked Alcaraz in Miami Open thriller

Last updated:
AP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Saturday, March 14, 2026, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Saturday, March 14, 2026, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida: Carlos Alcaraz was eliminated in the third round of the Miami Open on Sunday, losing to Sebastian Korda in three sets.

The 22-year-old Alcaraz, who completed the career Grand Slam when he won the Australian Open in January, dropped to 17-2 this season. The No. 1 player in the men's rankings also lost to Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals at Indian Wells last weekend.

Korda served for the match at 5-4 in the second, but Alcaraz rallied by winning five consecutive games.

The 25-year-old Korda then regrouped and closed out a 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 victory in 2 hours, 19 minutes.

At No. 36, Korda became the lowest-ranked man to beat Alcaraz since No. 55 David Goffin accomplished the feat in the second round in Miami last year, according to the ATP Tour.

Next up for Korda is the winner of 14th-seeded Karen Khachanov versus qualifier Martin Landaluce.

Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul joined Korda in the fourth round. The sixth-seeded Fritz beat Reilly Opelka 6-3, 6-4, and No. 22 seed Paul eliminated Raphael Collignon with a 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5) victory.

No. 21 Jiri Lehecka and No. 29 Tomas Martin Etcheverry also were among the winners.

On the women's side, No. 3 seed Elena Rybakina advanced with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 27 Marta Kostyuk. No. 5 Jessica Pegula posted a 6-2, 6-2 win over No. 26 Leylah Fernandez.

No. 7 Jasmine Paolini, No. 9 Elina Svitolina, No. 11 Ekaterina Alexandrova and No. 18 Iva Jovic were eliminated. Paolini lost to No. 25 Jelena Ostapenko in three sets, and Svitolina was knocked out by Hailey Baptiste in straight sets.

Related Topics:
tag

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Alexander Zverev of Germamy returns a shot to Martin Damm of the United States on Day 5 of the Miami Open Presented by Itau at Hard Rock Stadium on March 21, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Sinner, Mensik advance to third round at Miami Open

3m read
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines returns a shot against Magda Linette of Poland during Day 5 of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 21, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Alex Eala beats Linette to enter Miami Open Round of 16

1m read
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines and Linda Noskova of Czechia wait in the players tunnel before walking out onto court for their fourth round match of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 10, 2026 in Indian Wells, California.

Why did Alex Eala drop from career-high No 29 to No 50

2m read
INDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Katerina Siniakova of Czechia returns a shot to Mirra Andreeva during Day 6 of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 09, 2026 in Indian Wells, California.

What went wrong with Katerina Siniakova at Miami Open?

2m read