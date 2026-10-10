Jackie Chan, 72, wows fans with basketball skills at NBA event

The 72-year-old actor made an appearance at NBA House 2026
Action superstar Jackie Chan has proved that age is just a number after showcasing his basketball skills at an NBA event in Macao, leaving fans and officials impressed.
The 72-year-old actor made an appearance at NBA House 2026, a fan festival held at the Venetian Cotai Expo in Macao from October 7 to 11, alongside the 2026 NBA China Games. The event features a variety of activities spanning basketball, music, entertainment and fashion.
During the event, Chan received shooting tips from renowned basketball shooting coach Chris Mathews before stepping onto the court to try his hand at the sport.
Chan then surprised the crowd by sinking a long-distance shot straight through the hoop. Delighted by his successful attempt, the action star raised both arms in celebration as fans erupted into cheers.
The NBA also highlighted the moment on social media, writing, “Chan accepted the challenge, casually threw a jump shot, and succeeded on his first attempt.”
Beyond the fan festival, Chan attended a 2026 NBA China Games preseason matchup between the Houston Rockets and the Dallas Mavericks at the Venetian Arena in Macao.
He was joined at the game by global football icon David Beckham, adding further star power to the high-profile sporting event.