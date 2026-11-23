Speed's 100m dash leaves Usain Bolt praising his competitive spirit and talent
Popular American YouTuber IShowSpeed has surprised sprinting legend Usain Bolt after clocking an impressive 10.35 seconds in a 100 metre challenge.
The 21 year old internet sensation, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr, produced the remarkable run in front of the eight time Olympic champion as part of his YouTube series Speed Goes Pro.
And even Bolt appeared impressed.
"Very impressive, my brother, very impressive," the Jamaican legend told Speed after watching his performance.
The YouTuber initially completed the distance in 10.50 seconds before improving his time to 10.352 seconds in another attempt.
For someone who is not a professional sprinter, it was an impressive performance.
Bolt, who holds the 100 metre world record of 9.58 seconds set in Berlin in 2009, also praised Speed's competitive mentality.
The challenge was particularly special for Speed, who grew up watching Bolt's races and considers the Jamaican one of his sporting heroes.
He has been training with former Olympic sprinter Ato Boldon as part of his attempts to improve his sprinting ability.
But could he actually compete professionally?
That remains to be seen.
Although the time shown in the video was impressive, it was recorded during a special challenge rather than an official athletics competition.
A comparison shown during the challenge also suggested that Speed accelerated faster over the opening 15 metres than Bolt did during his world record run. However, that does not mean he could beat the Jamaican legend over the full distance.
For now, the YouTuber has achieved something special. He has managed to impress one of the greatest sprinters of all time.
Speed is no stranger to football. The American YouTuber, who started as a gaming streamer, became an internet sensation through his entertaining livestreams, unpredictable reactions and, above all, his obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo.
From wearing Ronaldo jerseys to performing his famous 'Siuuu' celebration, Speed has made his admiration for the Portuguese superstar a major part of his online identity.
One of his biggest moments came in June 2023, when he finally met Ronaldo after Portugal's victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina.
But Speed's journey also shows just how much social media has changed modern sport.
A young gamer who started reacting to football matches and celebrating Ronaldo's goals is now attending prestigious events like the Ballon d'Or, performing in World Cup ceremonies, and appearing in Champions League coverage alongside football legends.
The influence of social media personalities on modern football is remarkable. Content creators are no longer just watching the biggest events. They are becoming part of the spectacle, bringing the game to millions of younger fans.
Speed is perhaps one of the best examples. Whether that influence is good or bad is a debate for another day.