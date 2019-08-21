India thrash New Zealand in Olympic test event

Tokyo: The Indian men’s hockey team thrashed New Zealand 5-0 in the final to win the Olympic Test Event at the Oi Stadium on Wednesday.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh set the ball rolling before Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Gursahibjit Singh and Mandeep Singh scored for the Men in Blue. Harmanpreet, the Indian skipper, opened the scoring from a penalty corner, and Shamsher repeated the feat to extend the score. Three goals in quick succession put the result beyond doubt before half-time. The intensity dropped in the second half with no further goals.