I have no idea, NBA legend LeBron James says about his future

As to the length of that career, James repeated his regular declarations that he hasn’t made a decision and he is focused on the final 28 games of the regular season with the Lakers, who are in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race despite major injury problems. James could be a free agent this summer, but the NBA’s all-time scoring leader and a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player said the uncertainty about his future will not impact his efforts to spark the Lakers to the NBA title, which would be a fifth for “King James” in his landmark career.