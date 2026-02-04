The trade, first reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania on Wednesday, sees Davis head to the US capital alongside Jaden Hardy, D’Angelo Russell, and Dante Exum. In exchange, the Mavericks receive a package headlined by veteran Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, and Marvin Bagley III, plus significant draft capital including two first-round and three second-round picks.

Davis appeared in only 29 games for Dallas over the past year. His final appearance in a Mavericks jersey came on 8 January against the Utah Jazz, where he suffered ligament damage in his left hand while defending Lauri Markkanen. While the 32-year-old recently opted against surgery, he remains sidelined and is expected to miss several more weeks of action.

The move marks a swift and somewhat sobering conclusion to Davis’ tenure in Dallas. Acquired just last February in a seismic trade that sent franchise cornerstone Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers , Davis was envisioned as the defensive anchor for a new-look Mavericks roster. However, that vision never fully materialised due to a persistent string of injuries.

This season has been particularly difficult for the veteran forward, who has averaged 20.4 points and 11.1 rebounds in just 20 appearances while battling calf and groin strains. Despite his production when on the floor, the Mavericks have largely struggled to find consistency with Davis in the lineup.

For the Washington Wizards, the acquisition signals a bold, if risky, pivot toward veteran star power. Davis is expected to join forces with All-Star guard Trae Young, who was acquired by Washington last month but is also currently sidelined with a knee injury.

The deal is expected to be finalised pending physical examinations, with both Davis and Young slated for medical re-evaluations following the upcoming All-Star break.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, appear to be shifting their focus toward financial flexibility and the development of rookie standout Cooper Flagg. By offloading Davis’ significant salary, Dallas gains much-needed breathing room under the league's luxury tax aprons while stockpiling future assets.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

