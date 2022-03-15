British singer Becky Hill will bring the curtain down on the 26th running of the Dubai World Cup on Saturday, March 26.
Hill, 28, shot to fame in 2012 when appearing on ‘The Voice UK’. In 2014 she made history when becoming the first contestant of the show to score a UK No. 1 when ‘Gecko (Overdrive)’ hit the top spot. The Brit Award winner also had hits with ‘Remember’, alongside David Guetta, and ‘Wish You Well’, with Sigala.
The two-hour show which takes place after the 26th running of the $12 million Dubai World Cup, also stars award-winning British drum-and-bass band Rudimental. Their hits include the No. 1 singles ‘Feel The Love’, with John Newman, and ‘These Days’, featuring Jess Glynne. Adding to the line-up is British DJ Sigala, who has recorded eight top 10 hits, including his 2015 debut ‘Easy Love’.
The entertainment gets under way with local artist Ayesha Reid who will warm up the crowd with her blend of jazz and pop hits.
The concert will take place around 9.30pm, after the closing fireworks display.