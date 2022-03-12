Dubai: The 15th edition of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup, one of the landmark events on the world endurance riding calendar, will be held at the Dubai International Endurance City in Seih Al Salam today.

The 160km ride is the showpiece event that brings the curtain down on the annual Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival, which is held in honour of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Organised by the Dubai Equestrian Club, the 15th edition of the Cup is being sponsored by Emaar Properties.

Over the years, the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival has attracted the world’s most elite endurance riders to the UAE. The first three events staged on the Festival programme this year, each extending over 119km, have already seen terrific finishes, highlighting the strong bonds between riders, horses and teams.

World championship

The Festival, which got underway on March 7 with the Ladies event, was followed on successive days by the Private Stables ride and the Gamilati Cup for Mares competitions.

The Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup is often compared to a world championship for its high levels of competitiveness and diligent detail to organisation. Held over two days, the event kicks off today, with Friday reserved for veterinary examinations of the participating horses and for completing jockey weight measurement procedures.

Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmouk Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Equestrian Club, praised the high level of competitiveness witnessed during this edition of the Festival. The grand finale of the Festival, featuring the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup, will see a fierce competition and a lot of excitement from elite riders and stables that are part of the line-up.

Sheikh Rashid thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his constant support to endurance sport, which is a popular heritage sport in the UAE. He also thanked Emaar Properties for their sponsorship of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup, noting that the partnership reflects their keenness towards supporting sporting events and activities in the UAE, especially in the equestrian sector.

The Chairman of the Dubai Equestrian Club also praised the Festival’s Organising Committee for meticulously planning the event, as well as all the teams involved for their commitment towards ensuring the event is held in line with health and safety protocols.

His Excellency Mohamed Ali Alabbar, Founder of Emaar Properties, said Emaar Properties is delighted to sponsor the 15th edition of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup, a prestigious event that bears the name of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and is among the world’s most prominent endurance riding events, bringing together the best riders and horses from around the world.

First step

Alabbar said the partnership is the first step towards expanding collaboration with both the Dubai Equestrian Club and the Dubai Racing Club. He further highlighted Emaar Properties’ keenness towards supporting key sporting events and activities in the UAE, like the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup, which has grown over the years into one of the most coveted global equestrian events.

According to the Dubai Equestrian Club, valuable cash prizes will be allocated to the winners all the way up to the 70th place.