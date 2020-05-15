Godolphin's Trekking Image Credit: Godolphin

Dubai: Trekking and Lyre give Godolphin a strong hand as they contest the Group 1 The Goodwood at Morphetville Racecourse in Adelaide on Saturday.

Twelve months after he advertised his sprinting abilities in no uncertain manner when landing the Group 1 Stradbroke Handicap in Brisbane, the Darley-bred son of Street Cry, bids to gift Godolphin with their fourth Group 1 victory of an interrupted racing season due to coronavirus.

However, the mount of Irish-born and Victoria-based jockey John Allen, a six-time Group 1 winner, must overcome the second top weight of 58.5kg and a well stacked line-up of 14 rivals, including Lyre.

“He’s ticking over really well as he showed in a recent trial win at Flemington since a very good effort last start,” Godolphin’s Australia-based handler James Cummings said on the stable’s website.

“It’s an interesting race for Trekking. He probably isn’t best-suited by the set-weights and penalties conditions compared to a horse like The Inevitable who is pretty smart and gets 2.5kg off us.”

“But he’s in the best of form, even though it was a little frustrating to be beaten last time.”

On his most recent start on April 8 in the Group 3 Mark Stakes, Trekking was beaten 1 ½ lengths by lightly-raced and Australian-bred Greyworm.

Lyre returns to action after being narrowly touched-off by Bella Vella in the Group 1 Robert Sangster Stakes at Morphetville, two weeks ago.

Sam Freedman, assistant to father Anthony Freedman, commented: “She had blinkers on for the first time at her last start and she seemed to benefit from them.

“She was never on the track and with a slightly better draw on Saturday she has the chance to run another good race.”

The high quality Goodwood, one of the highlights of the South Australia Jockey Club (SAJC) Autumn Carnival, has traditionally high calibre sprinters such champions as Black Caviar and Takeover Target.

And this year’s renewal is no different with several premier division types in the fray including the Loup De Vega gelding Gytrash who looks to be at the top of his gave with two wins and one second from four starts in the Autumn.

The field also includes 2018 winner Santa Ana Lane, who needs to roll back the years a bit to be competitive.

Others to watch are The Inevitable and Behemoth who has the pull of the weight.

Meanwhile other Godolphin contenders in action including Exhilarates, who runs in the Group 3 Gold Coast Guineas

It’s a busy weekend in Australian racing with more meetings being staged at Ascot (Perth), Flemington (Melbourne), Rosehill (Sydney), Kembla Grange (Wollongong), Gatton (Queensland), Tuncurry (New South Wales) and Warracknabeal (Victoria).