Former Italian-trained galloper wowed racegoers with his looks and performance

Electrocutionist. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Electrocutionist came here with a reputation that was far bigger than he was. And he was a big fella.

He was an imposing horse, a head turner.

As was the case with most of Godolphin’s horses, the first glimpse we got of this American-bred and former Italian-trained galloper, was when he made his UAE debut at Nad Al Sheba Racecourse to compete in the third and final round of the Al Maktoum Challenge, the final prep race for the Dubai World Cup.

He looked majestic as he walked around the parade ring, showing great composure as he soaked in the atmosphere for the first time.

The one thing that struck you about his demeanour was that he behaved like an absolute pro, even if there were no Italians to whistle out to him!

After spending his early years in Italy where he provided former trainer Valfred Valiani with the biggest win of his career in the Group 1 Gran Premio del Jockey Club (G1) and the Gran Premio di Milano (G1), he was privately acquire by Godolphin and set to trainer Saeed Bin Surour.

Beautiful bred by Dalham Hall’s Red Ransom and Elbaaha, Electrocutionist was a rare specimen. A superior equine athlete with a strong galloping style, he would comfortably win the Al Maktoum Challenge by seven widening lengths from Argentinian Chiquitin.

He went into the Dubai World Cup as the popular 5/4 favourite ahead of Japanese challenger Kane Hekiki, 7/2 and American hope Brass Hat, 11/2 and would win the race by 1 ½ lengths from Brass Hat, Wilko and Magna Graduate.

Electrocutionist would provide Bin Surour with a fifth in the race, a third for Frankie Dettori and a fourth for Godolphin.

The Japanese-trained Kane Hekili finished fifth of the eleven runners.

Brass Hat was subsequently disqualified after the post-race test revealed trace amounts of the drug methyl prednisolone acetate.

The ruling moved Wilko to second and Magna Graduate to third.