All related events also called off to guard against coronavirus

The crowd gathered at Meydan for Dubai World Cup. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: The Dubai Racing Club (DRC) have announced that the 2020 running of the Dubai World Cup meeting will be held without general spectators and paid hospitality to guard against the proliferation of the coronavirus.

A press release issued on Thursday also confirmed that all supporting Dubai World Cup events, including the Post Position Draw on Wednesday, March 25 and the Breakfast with the Stars on Thursday, March 26 will not take place.

The Welcome Reception on Thursday, March 26 has also been cancelled.

Race day events, including entertainment and the post race concert have also been cancelled.

Only horse connections, racing officials, accredited media and sponsors will be permitted entry to Meydan Racecourse.