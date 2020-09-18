James Doyle rides Charlie Appleby-trained Glorious Journey Image Credit: Newbury Racecourse Facebook

Dubai: After four wins at Group race level, it seemed obvious that Glorious Journey would be a major player in the Dubai Duty Free Cup at Newbury on Friday and the son of Dubawi did not disappoint when running out a hugely impressive winner of the seven-furlong contest.

Ridden with confidence by James Doyle for trainer Charlie Appleby, the five-year-old sat just off the pace set by Jm Crowley and Jash before being asked for his effort inside the final furlong.

The response was immediate and emphatic as Glorious Journey found a superior set of gear to surge forward for a length victory over the fast finishing Final Song, the UAE 1000 Guineas winner. The winner scored in the colours of Sheikha Al Jalila Racing.

D’Bai, winner of the Group 2 Al Fahidi Fort at Meydan Racecourse last year in January, was a neck back in third for jockey William Buick, while Jash stayed on for fourth place.

Second placed Final Song was trained by veteran Godolphin handler Saeed Bin Surour who is the most successful trainer in the race with five wins — Meshaheer (2002), Ashram (2009), Delegator (2010), Scarf (2012), Tawhid (2013). Tabarrak, winner of the race 12 months ago, was a non-runner.

Buick was looking for a quick double on the opening day of the annual Dubai Duty Free Autumn meeting, which was celebrating its 25th Anniversary, after the Scandinavian ace had landed the 40 Year Anniversary Haynes, Hanson & Clark Conditions Stakes with Yibir, a smart two-year-old son of Dubawi.

Buick’s colt came home a length clear of the 2/1 favourite Megallan.

Earlier in the afternoon, the colours of Sheikh Zayed Bin Mohammad Racing were carried to victory by Doyle aboard Humanitarian in the Dubai Duty Free Handicap.

Trained by John Gosden, the four-year-old son of Dubawi, tracked the leaders for most of the 2,400 metre trip before he was ridden out inside the final furlong to stay on for a length victory over Bin Surour’s Dubai Future, the mount of Oisin Murphy.

It was another good day for Dubai owners at an event that Dubai Duty Free, the world’s leading airport retailer has sponsored since the nineties.