Granit Xhaka fined over fake Covid-19 certificate

The footballer faced his punishment for obtaining a fake Covid vaccination certificate.
Dubai: Sunderland and Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka has been handed a suspended fine of 150,000 Swiss francs after obtaining a forged Covid-19 vaccination certificate.
The 34-year-old is reported to have obtained the certificate in 2022, when Switzerland required it for certain types of international travel. He says the financial penalty has been suspended for two years, provided he commits no further offences, and that he has already settled the court costs.
"A few weeks ago, I spoke personally here and said that I would take responsibility for my decision. I stand by that," the midfielder wrote in German on Instagram.
"I was sentenced by summary judgment for obtaining a false certification to a suspended fine of 50 daily rates of CHF 3,000 each.
"I accept the decision and take responsibility for my actions. Thank you for the many messages of support over the past few weeks. They mean a lot to me."
Xhaka was an Arsenal player when the incident allegedly occurred in 2022. On September 21, he issued a social media statement explaining that he had a "mistrust" of the vaccine and had been "influenced by worries and uncertainty".
The midfielder holds Switzerland's record for international appearances, with 152 caps. Following his initial statement, he left the national team camp ahead of their Nations League fixtures against Scotland, North Macedonia and Slovenia during the international break that has just ended.
Switzerland's public health office clarified that there was no blanket legal obligation to obtain or possess a Covid certificate. However, the document was required to enter certain venues, participate in various activities and travel, restricting access for those without one.
The restrictions remained in force in Switzerland until spring 2022. Certificates continued to be issued after that period, mainly to help people satisfy entry requirements when travelling internationally.
Xhaka captained Switzerland at the World Cup earlier this year, with the team reaching the quarter-finals before losing to eventual runners-up Argentina.