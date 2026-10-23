GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Bournemouth hammer 10-man Milan, Juventus denied at the death

Bournemouth stun 10-man Milan with dominant Europa League victory

Last updated:
AFP
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Bournemouth's Italian goalkeeper #20 Michele Di Gregorio celebrates with Bournemouth's English defender #05 James Hill after the UEFA Europa League, league stage football match between Bournemouth and AC Milan Graz at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England on October 22, 2026.
Bournemouth's Italian goalkeeper #20 Michele Di Gregorio celebrates with Bournemouth's English defender #05 James Hill after the UEFA Europa League, league stage football match between Bournemouth and AC Milan Graz at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England on October 22, 2026.
AFP-GLYN KIRK

Bournemouth pulled off a sensational 3-0 home victory over 10-man AC Milan on Thursday to make it three wins from their opening three games in the Europa League.

Justin Kluivert and Marcus Tavernier converted first-half penalties to put Bournemouth firmly in control against AC Milan, one of Europe's leading clubs.

Milan goalkeeper and skipper Mike Maignan was red carded early on for a foul on Tyler Adams and his side never fully recovered.

Get it: Fast, verified news for FREE ... download the Gulf News app — simply click here

Amine Adli scored a sublime 84th free-kick to make it 3-0, the Premier League side having opened their inaugural Europa League campaign with victory at Real Sociedad followed by a 3-0 home win over Sturm Graz last week.

  • 8': Evanilson’s header hits De Winter’s hand. After a VAR check, Kluivert scores the penalty, 1-0.

  • 28': Maignan is sent off for shoving Adams. A second penalty follows after VAR.

  • 32': Tavernier converts, 2-0.

  • 46': Rabiot and Bartesaghi come on for Milan.

  • 84': Adli’s free-kick makes it 3-0.

  • Cards: Referee Fotias booked three Milan players and two from Bournemouth.

Bournemouth, who became the first English club since Sunderland in 1973/74 to win the first three European fixtures in their history, will now face Sparta Prague and Celta Vigo in November.

"It means a lot. We came off two victories, so that gave us a good feeling for this game," Kluivert told TNT Sports.

"We trust ourselves. It doesn't matter who we play against. We know what we're capable of, and I think we showed that today."

Bournemouth's Premier League rivals Crystal Palace rebounded from a 5-0 weekend thrashing by Brighton to claim a 2-2 draw with Beskitas in Istanbul, while Scottish giants Celtic suffered a third successive defeat, going down 2-1 to Celta Vigo.

Bayer Leverkusen, however, also made it three straight wins with a Jonas Hofmann double earning a 2-0 away win at OFI Crete as both Juventus and Sunderland lost ground in Thursday's third matchday.

The once mighty Hungarian side Ferencvaros kept pace with Leverkusen on nine points thumping Portuguese outfit Torreense 4-1, while Belgium's Union Saint-Gilloise won 4-0 against Israeli outfit Hapoel Be'er Sheva.

Saint-Gilloise, Sunderland and Juve all have seven points from three games.

Juventus thought they had come from behind to beat French side Rennes but had their late 'winner' ruled out for a marginal offside.

Zeki Celik put Juve ahead after five minutes only for a poor clearance 10 minutes later allowing Musa Al-Taamari to poke home an equaliser. Jut before the break Boulaye Dia put the visitors ahead.

Juventus made it 2-2 thanks to a handball and a spot-kick transformed by Nick Woltemade before VAR provided the biggest talking point, disallowing Jhon Lucumi's 88th minute strike.

Clad in a new all-pink kit, Sunderland were left kicking themselves after a 1-1 draw in Poland. 

The Blacks Cats took a second minute lead in Poznan thanks to Timur Tutierov and dominated the game without being able to close out the win. 

With two home games remaining, however, the second round still beckons for Regis Le Bris' side.

Marseille went down 1-0 to Sturn Graz while Lyon suffered a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Hoffenheim.

In the Conference League, former Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah opened the scoring from the penalty spot in Trabzonspor's 2-0 win over Scottish side Hearts.

Brighton were held to a 0-0 draw at Czech side Jablonec, as Monaco thumped Freiburg 3-0 and Ajax snuck a 2-0 win over Atalanta.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Trabzonspor's Egyptian forward #10 Mohamed Salah warms up prior the UEFA Europa League second leg playoff football match between Ferencvaros and Trabzonspor in Budapest on August 27, 2026.

Salah makes Turkish Super Lig history at Trabzonspor

1m read
Granit Xhaka has been punished for forging a Covid-19 certificate

Granit Xhaka fined over fake Covid-19 certificate

2m read
Trabzonspor's Egyptian forward #10 Mohamed Salah sits on the bench after being substituted during the UEFA Europa League second leg playoff football match between Ferencvaros and Trabzonspor in Budapest on August 27, 2026.

Trabzonspor issues legal warning regarding Mo Salah

2m read
This photograph taken on May 8, 1970 in Italy, shows Italian forward and midfielder Sandro Mazzola who played for the Italian national soccer team during the 1970 World Soccer Cup.

Inter Milan and Italy icon Mazzola dies aged 83

2m read