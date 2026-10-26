Back when the discovery of quartz hit the mechanical watch makers, it offered the same basic function but at a far lower price, backed by industrial-scale production. Today lab-grown diamonds do the same. Both industries rely on deep technical skill and sprawling supply chains. But Swiss makers did more than survive. The report records an industry that grew to multiples of its pre-quartz size. And even though volumes fell, the overall value rose as brands moved up-market. The Swiss could have given up. They refused. “That is the biggest lesson,” he said.