Ryder Cup winner Hatton set to defend Hero Dubai Desert Classic title

Hatton played a pivotal role in Europe’s Ryder Cup victory at Bethpage Black, securing the crucial half-point alongside McIlroy that clinched a 15—13 win — Europe’s first away triumph since 2012. His victory at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January helped propel a strong season, which included a T4 finish at the U.S. Open and top-20 finishes at both The Masters and The Open, earning him a fourth Ryder Cup selection.

Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director, said, “Tyrrell’s return to defend his title underscores the tournament’s prestige. With Ryder Cup heroes, Masters champions, and rising stars in the field, we’re set for another spectacular edition. We’ve also expanded our premium experiences to ensure next year’s event will be truly exceptional — both on and off the course.”

Now GEO-certified for the third consecutive year, the tournament continues to set the standard for sustainable golf events. In 2026, organisers will enhance their commitment to health, wellness, and mental fitness while promoting eco-friendly transport options. With the Dubai Metro nearby and efficient taxi links, fans can look forward to a smooth and sustainable journey to the course.

