Ryder Cup winner Hatton set to defend Hero Dubai Desert Classic title

33-year-old will make his 11th appearance at the event to be held form January 22-25

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Tyrrell Hatton poses on the 18th green with the Dallah Trophy.
David Cannon

Dubai: Dubai: Defending champion and European Ryder Cup star Tyrrell Hatton will return to Emirates Golf Club for the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, taking place from January 22—25.

The 33-year-old Englishman will make his 11th appearance at the event, joining reigning Masters Champion and career Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy in what promises to be a world-class field for the first Rolex Series event of the 2026 Race to Dubai.

Hatton played a pivotal role in Europe’s Ryder Cup victory at Bethpage Black, securing the crucial half-point alongside McIlroy that clinched a 15—13 win — Europe’s first away triumph since 2012. His victory at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January helped propel a strong season, which included a T4 finish at the U.S. Open and top-20 finishes at both The Masters and The Open, earning him a fourth Ryder Cup selection.

In Dubai, Hatton produced four rounds under par to win the iconic Dallah trophy by a single stroke, claiming his second Rolex Series title and eighth DP World Tour victory. Now, he’s eager to return and defend his crown.

“I’m delighted to be heading back to Emirates Golf Club to defend my title,” Hatton said. “It’s a course that really suits my game, and last January’s win was incredibly special. I’m excited for the chance to contend again and build on what’s been an amazing year.”

Beyond the world-class golf, the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic will once again offer an unforgettable festival experience. Tournament Town will serve as the hub for off-course entertainment, featuring live music, family-friendly activities, food trucks, arts and crafts, and wellness zones — making it an ideal day out for all ages.

Now GEO-certified for the third consecutive year, the tournament continues to set the standard for sustainable golf events. In 2026, organisers will enhance their commitment to health, wellness, and mental fitness while promoting eco-friendly transport options. With the Dubai Metro nearby and efficient taxi links, fans can look forward to a smooth and sustainable journey to the course.

Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director, said, “Tyrrell’s return to defend his title underscores the tournament’s prestige. With Ryder Cup heroes, Masters champions, and rising stars in the field, we’re set for another spectacular edition. We’ve also expanded our premium experiences to ensure next year’s event will be truly exceptional — both on and off the course.”

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
