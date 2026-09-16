Former Premier League footballer becomes Pakistan assistant manager

“Bringing valuable experience from the highest level of English football, Bramble joins the national setup at a crucial time as Pakistan looks ahead to the FIFA ASEAN Cup and the challenges that lie ahead.

He later joined Newcastle United, where the centre-back made 156 appearances across all competitions during a five-year spell. He subsequently moved to Wigan Athletic before bringing his Premier League career to a close.

Four years after leaving Sunderland, Bramble took up a player-coach role with Stowmarket Town, competing in the lower tiers of the English football pyramid, before retiring from professional football in 2018.

His appointment with Pakistan, however, sees him reunite with a familiar face, with former Newcastle team-mate Nolberto Solano currently in charge of the national side.

The pair shared the pitch 83 times for Newcastle between 2002 and 2007, and will now work together again as Pakistan look to develop their national team.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.