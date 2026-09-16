Former Premier League footballer becomes Pakistan assistant manager

The ex-Premier League defender links up with old Newcastle United teammate
Dubai: Former Premier League player Titus Bramble has landed a new role as the assistant manager of Pakistan.
The Pakistan Football Federation confirmed the appointment in a statement shared on Instagram on Tuesday evening.
It read: “From Premier League battles to the Pakistan touchline.
“Former Premier League defender Titus Bramble, who made over 200 Premier League appearances during an accomplished playing career, begins a new chapter with the Pakistan Men’s Senior National Team as Assistant Coach.
“Bringing valuable experience from the highest level of English football, Bramble joins the national setup at a crucial time as Pakistan looks ahead to the FIFA ASEAN Cup and the challenges that lie ahead.
“A new chapter. A new vision. One team. One dream.
“Welcome to Pakistan, Coach Titus Bramble!”
Bramble, enjoyed a 13-year career in the Premier League between 2000 and 2013, having begun his professional journey with Ipswich Town.
He later joined Newcastle United, where the centre-back made 156 appearances across all competitions during a five-year spell. He subsequently moved to Wigan Athletic before bringing his Premier League career to a close.
Four years after leaving Sunderland, Bramble took up a player-coach role with Stowmarket Town, competing in the lower tiers of the English football pyramid, before retiring from professional football in 2018.
He earned 10 caps for England Under-21s but never made a senior appearance for the Three Lions.
Following his playing career, Bramble spent several years working within Ipswich's academy before later moving into coaching in Dubai.
His appointment with Pakistan, however, sees him reunite with a familiar face, with former Newcastle team-mate Nolberto Solano currently in charge of the national side.
The pair shared the pitch 83 times for Newcastle between 2002 and 2007, and will now work together again as Pakistan look to develop their national team.