Former captain calls for Carse punishment to send “shiver” through England cricket

England cricket legend has called for harsher punishment for misbehaving players
Dubai: England may need to impose a severe punishment to make it clear that poor behaviour will not be tolerated, according to former captain Michael Vaughan.
The comments come after England fast bowler Brydon Carse was involved in an incident during a night out with Durham team-mates in Derby on Saturday.
Carse, 31, was briefly arrested before being released, with Derbyshire Police later confirming that a man in his 30s had been detained on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly before agreeing to leave the area.
The incident is now being looked into by the Cricket Regulator, while Carse has been left out of England's squad for the second Test against Pakistan at Lord's. Sonny Baker has been called up in his place.
Vaughan believes England need to take decisive action following a series of off-field incidents involving members of the squad over the past year.
"Someone is going to have to get a punishment that sends a shiver down the whole England cricket team and right down through the programme, so that everyone knows that if you misbehave or bring any kind of bad reputation on to this team, you know what's going to come," Vaughan told BBC Radio 5 Live.
"It's the only punishment that will really hurt players."
Carse's situation is the latest in a string of incidents involving England players.
White-ball captain Harry Brook was involved in an incident outside a nightclub in Wellington last October, where he was punched by a bouncer.
During the Ashes in Australia, Ben Duckett was filmed appearing to be drunk while on a team holiday in Noosa.
Earlier this year, former Test captain Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were involved in another late-night incident after breaching a team curfew. They were also present when an England security official was punched by a Saracens rugby player at a London nightclub.
Carse had been out with Durham colleagues Stokes and Matthew Potts in Derby. All three are, or were in Stokes' case, covered by England central contracts. Stokes retired from international cricket in June but remains on his England deal.
That means eight centrally contracted players have now been linked to, or present during, incidents involving late nights over the last 12 months.
Vaughan admitted that the latest episode creates another negative headline for England but said he would sympathise with Carse if he ends up being punished more severely because of the previous incidents.
"I hope Carse is getting good support around him," Vaughan said. "He is a character who can be a little bit loose and if you give him a bit of rope he'll take a huge amount of it. He needs people around him who are giving him better advice."
"I would feel for Carse if he is the one who takes the rap for what has happened over the past nine months, but somewhere, somehow, something has to be done to set a precedent that they won't stand for that behaviour any more."
Footage circulating online on Sunday appeared to show Carse in handcuffs while surrounded by police officers.
Derbyshire Police subsequently clarified the circumstances surrounding the arrest.
"A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in Derby city centre on Saturday night, 22 August," a police statement said.
"However, the man was de-arrested shortly afterwards having agreed to leave the area."
The controversy comes just one match into Joe Root's second stint as England Test captain.
Root began his return to the role with an innings victory over Pakistan at Headingley and had previously stressed the importance of his players setting a positive example.
He is due to face the media on Tuesday, where the Carse incident is expected to be a major talking point.