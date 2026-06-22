World Cup 2026 closing in on unwanted own goal record

Own goals pile up as 2026 tournament nears historic unwanted mark
The goals have been flowing at the FIFA World Cup 2026, but not all of them have gone into the right net.
Spain's 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia produced yet another own goal when defender Hassan Al Tambakti inadvertently turned the ball into his own net in Atlanta. The unfortunate moment took the tournament's tally of own goals to eight, leaving this World Cup on course to challenge an unwanted record.
Only one World Cup has seen more own goals than the current edition. At Russia 2018, there were 12 own goals, the highest total in tournament history. With plenty of matches still to be played, the 2026 competition is edging ever closer to that mark.
So far, eight players have had the misfortune of scoring past their own goalkeeper:
Damian Bobadilla (Paraguay) vs USA
Miro Muheim (Switzerland) vs Qatar
Mohamed Hany (Egypt) vs Belgium
Aymen Hussein (Iraq) vs Norway
Yazan Al Arab (Jordan) vs Austria
Mohammad Manai (Qatar) vs Canada
Cameron Burgess (Australia) vs USA
Hassan Al Tambakti (Saudi Arabia) vs Spain
Modern football places enormous pressure on defenders. Fast paced attacks, dangerous cutbacks and low crosses often force defenders into split second decisions inside their own penalty area. As a result, own goals have become increasingly common at major tournaments.
For Saudi Arabia, Al Tambakti's own goal summed up a difficult evening against Spain. The goal came from a corner when Marc Cucurella was left completely unmarked at the far post. The Spanish defender struck a volley that was initially saved by the Saudi goalkeeper, but the rebound ricocheted off Al Tambakti and into the net.
After frustrating Uruguay in their opening match, the Saudis were unable to contain a Spanish side determined to respond to the disappointment of their draw against Cabo Verde. Spain were far more clinical this time around and secured a comfortable victory to kickstart their World Cup campaign.
Spain's victory was their first of the tournament, while the latest own goal ensured World Cup 2026 moved one step closer to Russia 2018's record of 12.
With the group stage still ongoing and the knockout rounds yet to begin, that unwanted record is now firmly under threat.