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Iran to travel to US a day before its first World Cup match

Visa disputes and security tensions overshadow Iran’s World Cup campaign

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AFP
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Iran's players walk on the tarmac on arrival at the Tijuana International Airport in Tijuana, Mexico on June 7, 2026, ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup football tournament.
Iran's players walk on the tarmac on arrival at the Tijuana International Airport in Tijuana, Mexico on June 7, 2026, ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup football tournament.
AFP

Iran's football federation announced on Tuesday its national team's schedule for the group stage of the World Cup, a tournament that is beginning under difficult circumstances for the Islamic republic.

While the players obtained the visas necessary to enter the United States - which is in open military conflict with Tehran - and play their group-stage matches in Los Angeles and Seattle, not all delegation members received them.

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The dispute erupted just days before the 2026 World Cup kicks off on Thursday. The tournament is being jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

"In accordance with FIFA's programme, the team delegation will travel to the United States on a charter flight," the Iranian federation's spokesperson Amir Mehdi Alavi said in a statement carried by ISNA.

"The team will travel to the host city one day before the match against New Zealand, and for the following two matches, we will be at the host venue two days before the game," he added.

Iran's participation in the World Cup has been marred by visa issues that Tehran says have prevented some 15 administrative and management staff in its delegation from entering the United States.

Rising tensions also prompted Iran to announce that it was moving its World Cup training base to the Mexican border city of Tijuana rather than Tucson, Arizona, as originally planned.

Iran open their campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15, before facing Belgium in the same city on June 21 and Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

Related Topics:
footballFIFA World Cup

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