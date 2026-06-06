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Iran national team departs for Mexico ahead of World Cup

Iran reroutes World Cup base to Tijuana amid war, visa and FIFA disputes

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AFP and AP
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Mehdi Iran's midfielder #10 Mehdi Ghayedi (C) descends from a bus as the Iranian national football team arrives at Antalya Airport for their departure to Mexico ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup football tournament, in Antalya, on June 6, 2026.
Mehdi Iran's midfielder #10 Mehdi Ghayedi (C) descends from a bus as the Iranian national football team arrives at Antalya Airport for their departure to Mexico ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup football tournament, in Antalya, on June 6, 2026.
AFP

Iran's national football team has left Turkey en route to Mexico to take part in this year’s World Cup, state TV reported, after players were granted U.S. visas late Friday night.

“The team took off this evening for Mexico to participate in the World Cup after a 15-day training period in Turkey,” Iranian state TV said. “The national team will arrive in Tijuana after a 20-hour flight.”

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Some officials still await US visas

While the players are cleared, some officials and backroom staff reportedly still do not have US visas ahead of Iran’s three group matches in the United States.

Iranian Football Federation secretary-general Hedayat Mombeini and vice president Mehdi Mohammad Nabi were among 14 staff members still awaiting visas, according to state television. It was unclear if federation president Mehdi Taj had received a visa.

War complicates participation

Iran’s World Cup preparations were affected by the ongoing war and earlier visa issues, which forced the team to move its training base from Tucson, Arizona, to Tijuana, Mexico, on the US border.

The Iranian Football Federation accused the US of “vindictive behaviour” for denying visas to key officials, saying it had “effectively denied the Iranian national team the opportunity for a level playing field and a competition free from discrimination.” The federation said it would pursue the matter with FIFA.

Diplomatic tensions over visa processing

The Iranian Embassy in Ankara criticised US Ambassador Tom Barrack’s social media praise of his staff for processing the visas.

“You cannot whitewash conduct that violates FIFA regulations and breaches the United States’ host obligations merely by praising yourselves,” the embassy said.

U.S. officials told the Associated Press that all players were approved for visas, along with coaches, trainers, and some support staff, while a few affiliated applicants were denied for allegedly providing false information.

Training and travel details

The squad trained in Antalya, Turkey, and received visas from the Mexican Embassy in Ankara. On Saturday, players dressed in blue blazers over white T-shirts left the Mardan Palace hotel and boarded a private jet to Mexico.

Iran’s World Cup schedule:

  • June 15: vs New Zealand in Inglewood, California

  • June 21: vs Belgium in Inglewood, California

  • June 26: vs Egypt in Seattle, Washington

If both Iran and the US finish second in their groups, the teams could meet on July 3 in Arlington, Texas, in the round of 32.

Political context

In March, US President Donald Trump discouraged Iran’s participation, citing concerns over players’ safety. Iran’s team responded that “no one can exclude” them.

The squad was finalised on Monday, including 17 home-based players whose clubs have been inactive since February due to the war. Star forward Sardar Azmoun was dropped in March after a controversial social media post.

Iran’s sports minister initially said participation was “not possible,” but the federation confirmed in May that the team would move forward, insisting all players and staff receive visas, including those who served in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Related Topics:
footballFIFA World CupVisaUS-Israel-Iran war

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