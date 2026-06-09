GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football /
World Cup

Iran claims World Cup fans’ tickets in the US revoked

Visa bans and revoked tickets leave Iran’s World Cup supporters in limbo

Last updated:
AP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Football fans cheer as Iran's players leave the Tijuana International Airport on a bus in Tijuana, Mexico on June 7, 2026, ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup football tournament.
Football fans cheer as Iran's players leave the Tijuana International Airport on a bus in Tijuana, Mexico on June 7, 2026, ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup football tournament.
AFP

IFA has reportedly revoked Iran’s ticket allocation for the team’s three World Cup games in the United States, the Iranian national soccer federation claimed Tuesday.

Each of the 48 participating federations is entitled to distribute 8% of stadium capacity for its games, amounting to several thousand tickets per match.

Just days before Iran opens its tournament on June 15 at the Los Angeles Rams’ stadium in Inglewood against New Zealand, the federation said it could no longer provide tickets to its supporters. FIFA was approached for comment.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Growing tensions amid broader conflict

The claim comes amid ongoing turmoil between Iranian soccer, FIFA, and the US, which began military operations against Iran on February 28.

Iran’s team is now based in Tijuana, Mexico, instead of its original plan to train in Tucson, Arizona. Several federation officials have reportedly been denied visas to enter the US, where Iran will also play Belgium on June 21 in Inglewood and Egypt on June 26 in Seattle.

Impact on fans and ticket sales

World Cup federations typically sell their ticket allocations to loyal fans who attend games at home and abroad.

Due to a U.S. travel ban affecting Iranian residents, it was unlikely that many could obtain entry visas for the tournament. It remains unclear how many tickets had been sold to Iran’s diaspora, including supporters in the U.S., since the tournament draw in December.

FIFA stance on fan access

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has previously stressed that all teams and their supporters must have access to host countries for World Cup tournaments.

“It’s obvious when it comes to FIFA competitions as well… any team, including the supporters and the officials of that team, who would qualify for a World Cup need to have access to the country, otherwise there is no World Cup,” Infantino said in 2017.

Visa issues affect officials

A FIFA-appointed match referee from Somalia was denied entry to the US over the weekend, ruling him out of participating in the 104-game tournament that starts Thursday.

Bottom line: Iran’s claims add to the growing tension around the World Cup in the US, as both fans and officials face challenges due to visa restrictions and broader geopolitical conflict.

Related Topics:
FIFA World CupUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Mehdi Iran's midfielder #10 Mehdi Ghayedi (C) descends from a bus as the Iranian national football team arrives at Antalya Airport for their departure to Mexico ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup football tournament, in Antalya, on June 6, 2026.

Iran team departs Mexico after World Cup visas cleared

2m read
Three Iranian national football team players and members of their delegation arrive at the US Embassy in Ankara for their visa application ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, on May 21, 2026.

Iran World Cup players granted US visas: White House

2m read
Jordan's midfielder #8 Noor Al Rawabdeh (C) fights for the ball with Switzerland's defender #2 Miro Muheim (R) during a friendly match between Switzerland and Jordan ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup football tournament at the Kybunpark stadium, in St. Gallen on May 31, 2026.

Jordan announces 10AM work start on FIFA match days

2m read
Iranian fans wave Pahlavi-era flags during the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 match between Iran and Australia in Gold Coast

FIFA face lawsuit over Iran flag ban threat

2m read