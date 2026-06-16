Iran fights back twice to earn 2-2 draw with New Zealand in World Cup opener

Rezaeian inspires comeback as Group G opens with tense 2-2 thriller
Iran rallied from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw against New Zealand in a dramatic Group G opener at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday night, keeping both teams level after an entertaining contest at SoFi Stadium.
New Zealand stunned the higher-ranked Iranians at Inglewood, California early when Elijah Just opened the scoring in the seventh minute, with captain Chris Wood providing the assist.
Iran responded through Ramin Rezaeian in the 32nd minute to level the match before halftime.
The All Whites regained the lead after the break when Just struck again, once more set up by Wood.
But Iran refused to fold.
Mohammad Mohebi headed home the equaliser in the 64th minute from a cross by Ramin Rezaeian, who finished with a goal and an assist.
Both sides created chances to find a winner in an open final half-hour, but neither could break the deadlock.
Inside California's SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the vibe was insane.
Iran finished with more shots overall, while New Zealand registered more efforts on target in a match that swung back and forth throughout the evening.
The result leaves Group G finely balanced ahead of the next round of fixtures. Iran, appearing in its seventh World Cup and seeking a first-ever trip beyond the group stage, showed resilience despite arriving at the tournament amid geopolitical tensions and logistical disruptions.
New Zealand, playing in its first World Cup since 2010, earned a valuable point and matched its all-time World Cup goal tally in a single match.
The match unfolded against a politically charged backdrop.
Demonstrations involving members of the Iranian diaspora took place outside the stadium, while thousands of supporters packed the venue to watch the opening World Cup match between the two nations.
Iran will next face Belgium, while New Zealand takes on Egypt as both teams continue their quest to advance from Group G.
New Zealand: Elijah Just (7', 53')
Iran: Ramin Rezaeian (32'), Mohammad Mohebi (64')