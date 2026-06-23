US eases travel curbs on Iran World Cup team before next match

Iran squad allowed two-day US stay before next World Cup game in Seattle
The US is easing its restrictions on Iran's World Cup team, allowing the squad to travel into the country two days before its next match, the US Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday.
The team will still be required to leave after Friday's match in Seattle, a department spokesperson said. A spokesperson for the Iran Football Federation confirmed that the team will leave its base camp in Tijuana, Mexico, on Wednesday for Seattle.
Iran's squad has complained about the travel restrictions levied on the team. For the first two matches, in Los Angeles, the team was not permitted to travel until the day before.