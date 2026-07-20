Goalless first half as Spain frustrate, Argentina resist

Possession-heavy Spain cannot find a way past Messi's resilient side
East Rutherford, New Jersey: Spain controlled the first half in terms of possession and shot attempts, yet had to settle for a 0-0 score at halftime in the World Cup final against Lionel Messi and Argentina on Sunday.
As it tends to do, Spain - which allowed only one goal in the tournament entering the final - simply kept the ball away, connecting on twice as many passes as Argentina in the opening half.
It was the ninth 0-0 score at halftime in the 23 World Cup finals, including the 1950 Uruguay-Brazil match that wasn't an actual final but decided the champion.
The other eight finals, besides Sunday's, that were 0-0 at the half: Italy vs. Czechoslovakia in 1934; Uruguay vs. Brazil in 1950; Italy vs. West Germany in 1982; West Germany vs. Argentina in 1990; Brazil vs. Italy in 1994; Brazil vs. Germany in 2002; Spain vs. Netherlands in 2010; and Germany vs. Argentina in 2014.
There were only three total shots in the first half, the lowest in the first half of a World Cup final since records are available dating to 1966, according to Opta.
Argentina is seeking its fourth title, Spain its second - and could become the first nation to simultaneously hold the World Cup crowns in both men's and women's soccer.
Argentina made three changes from its starting 11 for the semifinal win over England: Midfielders Rodrigo De Paul and Nico Gonzalez, along with defender Gonzalo Montiel were in, while midfielders Leandro Paredes and Nahuel Molina, along with forward Giuliano Simeone, were dropped. And Argentina made an unplanned substitution late in the first half, with Nicolas Otamendi coming in at defense for an apparently injured Lisandro Martinez.
Spain kept its starting 11 from the semifinal win over France untouched.
It was the 104th and last match of the biggest World Cup ever, a 48-team event that played out over the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Because there were more matches than any previous World Cup, it was no surprise that there were more goals than all other editions - 307 and counting entering Sunday.
If Argentina and Spain combine for at least two goals in the final, this World Cup will also have the highest average number of goals per game since the 1956 event saw 3.6 per contest. (If the teams score fewer than two Sunday, it'll still be the highest average per game since 1970's World Cup saw 2.97 goals per game.)
The spectacle was not limited to simply soccer.
Celebrities - from all walks of life - were there. Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Matt Damon, Will Ferrell, Cillian Murphy, Daniel Craig, Jennifer Connelly, Jennifer Hudson, Jon Hamm, Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker were among the actors at the game.
The NBA had enough talent there for a full All-Star Game, with the list of players attending including Stephen Curry, Victor Wembanyama, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Bronny James, Cade Cunningham, Cooper Flagg, Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell, Draymond Green, Jalen Brunson, Jalen Williams, James Harden, Jaylen Brown, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kevin Durant and Tyrese Haliburton.
Serena Williams and Carlos Alcaraz were among the tennis royalty watching, the NFL had names like Eli Manning, Patrick Mahomes, Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley in attendance, two of the greatest U.S. skiers ever in Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn were at the match - and, of course, there were soccer royalty with the likes of Kaka, David Beckham, Didier Drogba and Zinedine Zidane.
Post Malone headlined the closing ceremony, which started about 90 minutes before the final was set to begin and just a few minutes after Messi and Argentina arrived at the stadium. The halftime show - a first for FIFA and part of a 27-minute break - featured Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira and BTS, along with Burna Boy, Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the PS 22 Chorus with Coldplay, and even characters from Sesame Street and the Muppets.
President Donald Trump was present as well, with plans calling for him to be part of the trophy presentation at the conclusion of the match.
"I won't pick sides," Trump told Fox Sports in an interview released Sunday afternoon before the final. "I just think it's very hard to bet against Messi. He's great."
Argentina was wearing its light blue and white vertically striped jerseys for the match, while Spain was wearing predominantly red with navy sleeves. The officiating crew was from Slovenia - Slavko Vinčić is the referee, with Tomaž Klančnik and Andraž Kovačič his assistant referees.