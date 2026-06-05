Argentina, France and England settle into elite World Cup base camps
Several of the tournament favourites have opted for high-performance base camps across the United States, with security, privacy and world-class facilities shaping their choices ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
Here are the base camps of some of the major teams playing this year:
Argentina
Base Camp: Kansas City, Missouri, US
Training Venue: Sporting KC Performance Center
Accommodation: Hotel Savoy, Kansas City
Brazil
Base Camp: New York and New Jersey, US
Training Venue: Columbia Park Training Facility, New Jersey
Accommodation: Ridge Hotel, New York City
Croatia
Base Camp: Alexandria, Virginia, US
Training Venue: Episcopal High School Sports Complex
Accommodation: Hotel AKA Alexandria
England
Base Camp: Kansas City, Missouri, US
Training Venue: Swope Soccer Centre
Accommodation: The Inn at Meadowbrook
France
Base Camp: Waltham, Massachusetts, US
Training Venue: Bentley University
Accommodation: Four Seasons Hotel, Boston
Germany
Base Camp: Winston-Salem, North Carolina, US
Training Venue: Wake Forest University
Accommodation: The Graylyn Estate
Portugal
Base Camp: Palm Beach County, Florida, US
Training Venue: Gardens North County District Park
Accommodation: Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach
Spain
Base Camp: Chattanooga, Tennessee, US
Training Venue: Baylor School
Accommodation: Embassy Suites Chattanooga Downtown
Defending champions Argentina will be based in Missouri near Kansas City Stadium, alongside fellow contenders England and the Netherlands. The area has emerged as one of the tournament's most popular hubs, offering top-tier training facilities and convenient access to match venues.
Five-time champions Brazil have chosen New York as their base, with training set to take place across the Hudson River in New Jersey at the state-of-the-art facility used by MLS side New York Red Bulls.
France have chosen Massachusetts, where additional security measures have been arranged near their training base at Bentley University. Portugal have selected Palm Beach, Florida, where they will use a training centre that previously hosted Real Madrid, while Germany will train in North Carolina at one of the country's leading collegiate football facilities.
Belgium, currently ranked number one in the world, will be based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, while World Cup 2022 semi-finalists Croatia have opted for Virginia despite having no group-stage matches there, prioritising training environments and recovery facilities over proximity to match venues.
Across the host nations, institutions are making final preparations for arriving teams, with heightened security, privacy measures and specialised facilities designed to replicate familiar home environments and maximise performance throughout the month-long tournament.