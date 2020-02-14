Video goes viral as Dani scores direct from corner kick

Dani scores from a corner kick Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: A video of a 10-year-old footballer from Kerala scoring a goal direct from a corner kick has scored a big hit the internet. The video of the goal was first shared by the boy’s mother on Facebook.

The post went viral after it was shared by former legendary striker I.M. Vijayan on Twitter with the caption: “Superb”.

In the video, young Dani can be seen curving the ball directly into the net out of the reach of the opponent’s team goalkeeper.

The video has already garnered over 12,000 views as well as 294 retweets and 1.4K likes.

One user wrote: “This was such a superb kick.”

One admirer posted: “Nice kid with a classic kick. Praise our future champions of India. Direct to goal post from 0 degree dimension in less than a second. Jai hind!”

Another said: “What a player...too good...”Wow! Simply outstanding...Have a great future ahead” a user wrote.