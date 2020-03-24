Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid poses with the Uefa Champions League trophy in 2018. Image Credit: Reuters

Nyon(Switzerland): Uefa has formally postponed the Champions League final, slated to be held in May, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The final was scheduled for May 30 in Istanbul before the coronavirus pandemic forced the four remaining second-leg games on March 17-18 to be delayed indefinitely.

In a statement, Uefa has also announced that Women’s Champions League final (scheduled for May 24 in Vienna, Austria) and Europa League final (due on May 27 in Gdansk, Poland) also stand postponed.

It, however, said that no decision regarding the rearranged dates has been made yet.

“No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates. The working group, established last week as a result of the conference call among the stakeholders of European football, which was chaired by Uefa President, Aleksander Ceferin, will analyse the options available.