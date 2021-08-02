Rumours fly after Kane fails to show up for training and COVID tests in London

Harry Kane Image Credit: Reuters

Now we are talking. Literally. The rumours are flying and the gossip mill is at full tilt after reports emerged on Monday that wantaway Tottenham Hotspur and England captain Harry Kane failed to turn up for his scheduled pre-season tests with Tottenham.

Speculation is rife that the striker is about to hand in a formal transfer request to force through his move to Manchester City.

England skipper Kane was due back at Spurs’ training headquarters for a coronavirus test and a fitness assessment following his three-week holiday after Euro 2020.

However, it was widely reported Kane did not make an appearance at Tottenham’s Enfield base, sparking fresh talk that he is determined to engineer a transfer to defending Premier League champions and long-time admirers City, who are hunting a frontman following the departure of hero Sergio Aguero.

Tottenham, who ironically face Pep Guardiola’s team on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season, have declined to comment about Kane’s absence.

The 28-year-old went public with his desire to leave Tottenham at the end of last season.

Kane has grown frustrated at Tottenham’s failure to win a major trophy since 2008, with their latest let-down coming in last season’s League Cup final defeat against — guess who? — City.

He believes he has a ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ with Tottenham which allows him to move this year.

But with three years left on his contract, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has no intention of selling his club’s prized asset, who is valued at around 150 million pounds.

Kane has been in the Bahamas following England’s Euro 2020 final loss to Italy.

With the top-flight season due to start on Aug. 13, Kane appears to intend to push for a move.

It could be a rocky road for Kane if he steps up his demand to leave, with some Tottenham fans expressing their anger at his training ground snub on social media.

New Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo was reportedly assured Kane would not be sold during discussions before he took charge.

Nuno said last month that Kane could be “counted on” next season.