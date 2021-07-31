Dubai: Premier League champions Manchester City have made an English record £100 million bid for Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.
The offer eclipses the £89 million that their neighbours Manchester United paid for France star Paul Pogba in 2016.
Although Villa are yet to formally agree, it is believed they will let their captain leave. They have tried to tempt him to stay by offering him a new £200,000 a week contract, but the 25-year-old - who emerged through Villa’s youth ranks - will likely move to Pep Guardiola’s side.
Villa supporters have been hailing Grealish for years and at Euro 2020 for England, he showed glimpses of the quality he possesses. Coach Gareth Southgate only used him sparingly but he still managed to get two assists.
Hot property
He has proven that he has that game-changing ability and that is what makes him hot property and it is also why Guardiola wants him at the Etihad.
It would be fascinating to see what he could do at the top end of the Premier League and Champions League while surrounded by top quality players. And with Guardiola guiding him, Grealish would certainly improve his game too.
City are still trying to sign Grealish’s England team-mate Harry Kane and made a £100m offer for the Tottenham striker but this was rejected by the north London club. However, Kane has made it clear he wants to leave and it looks like a matter of time before he does.
Kylian Mbappe [Monaco - Paris St-Germain] £166m in 2017
Philippe Coutinho [Liverpool - Barcelona] £142m in 2018
Ousmane Dembele [Borussia Dortmund - Barcelona] total fee of £135m in 2017
Joao Felix [Benfica - Atletico Madrid] £113m in 2019