Lionel Messi and coach Pep Guardiola enjoyed great success together at Barcelona Image Credit: Reuters

Lionel Messi’s father has informed Paris St-Germain that the Barcelona striker and playmaker wants to join Manchester City and be reunited with former coach at Camp Nou Pep Guardiola, according to reports in France.

The Argentine has told Barca he wants to leave after growing unhappy with the club’s problems on and off the pitch.

Messi has been linked with a move to City, PSG, Inter Milan and Juventus. But the 33-year-old reportedly spoke with Guardiola last week before requesting to leave Barca, and told the Spanish City boss that only he can help Messi stay at the top of the game

Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu also refused to meet Messi to discuss his departure and is hoping the 624-million-pound clause to end his contract will prevent Messi leaving.

AC Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma Image Credit: Reuters

Blues still shopping

Chelsea have targeted Italy keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to solve their problems between the sticks. There is a question mark over the asking price at AC Milan as he is valued highly but also in the last year of his contract, meaning Chelsea could get a good deal. If they get their man, he would be joining Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva, who have boosted Chelsea’s ranks this week, having left Leicester City and PSG respectively.

The Blues shopping may not end their either as they are potentially lining up a whopping 80-million-pound bid for West Ham United’s Declan Rice.

Staying in London, Wolves defender Matt Doherty should sign for Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday after the clubs agreed on a fee of 12 million pounds for the Irishman.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane marked his return from injury with a late goal to break Norwich City's resistance and secure a 1-0 win on Saturday to extend his side's Premier League lead to 25 points. On a windy evening, bottom club Norwich were proving a tough nut to crack for Juergen Klopp's team but Senegalese forward Mane, who came on as a substitute on the hour, pounced to drill home a fine finish from inside the area in the 78th minute. Image Credit: AP

Mane to leave Anfield?

Reports in Spain suggest that Anfield star Sadio Mane could quit Premier League champions Liverpool to reunite with former coach Ronald Koeman at Barcelona. The Senegalese forward played under Koeman at Southampton.