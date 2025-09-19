This Juventus striker is scoring faster than Haaland, Mbappe, and Kane this season, but can he keep up the streak?

Vlahovic has been a somewhat forgotten forward but has shone as a super sub under Juventus coach Igor Tudor this season. Whether he can continue his goal-scoring streak remains to be seen. Of all players in Europe to have scored four or more goals so far this season, no one is scoring at a faster rate than Vlahovic, who is averaging an incredible goal every 35 minutes. Breaking down his season so far, he has scored two goals in a single Champions League appearance and another two in three Serie A outings.