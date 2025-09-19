This Juventus striker is scoring faster than Haaland, Mbappe, and Kane this season, but can he keep up the streak?

The Serbian forward has been a super sub for Igor Tudor
Dusan Vlahovic has made an explosive start to the 2025-26 season, showcasing his lethal finishing in front of goal. The Juventus striker has already scored four goals in four appearances across Serie A and the Champions League, despite three of those appearances coming off the bench. His latest contribution came in the thrilling 4-4 draw against Borussia Dortmund in the first round of the Champions League on Tuesday night, where he struck twice in the second half to rescue a point for his side.
Vlahovic has been a somewhat forgotten forward but has shone as a super sub under Juventus coach Igor Tudor this season. Whether he can continue his goal-scoring streak remains to be seen. Of all players in Europe to have scored four or more goals so far this season, no one is scoring at a faster rate than Vlahovic, who is averaging an incredible goal every 35 minutes. Breaking down his season so far, he has scored two goals in a single Champions League appearance and another two in three Serie A outings.
To put that into context, some of the continent’s top forwards are trailing behind: Bayern Munich’s Kane scores every 47 minutes, Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy and Inter’s Marcus Thuram every 66 minutes, Erling Haaland every 70 minutes, and Kylian Mbappe every 74 minutes.
