GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

This Juventus striker is scoring faster than Haaland, Mbappe, and Kane this season, but can he keep up the streak?

The Serbian forward has been a super sub for Igor Tudor

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Juventus' Serbian forward #09 Dusan Vlahovic celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League first round day 1 football match between Juventus and Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz stadium in Turin, northern Italy, on September 16, 2025.
Juventus' Serbian forward #09 Dusan Vlahovic celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League first round day 1 football match between Juventus and Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz stadium in Turin, northern Italy, on September 16, 2025.
AFP-MARCO BERTORELLO

Dusan Vlahovic has made an explosive start to the 2025-26 season, showcasing his lethal finishing in front of goal. The Juventus striker has already scored four goals in four appearances across Serie A and the Champions League, despite three of those appearances coming off the bench. His latest contribution came in the thrilling 4-4 draw against Borussia Dortmund in the first round of the Champions League on Tuesday night, where he struck twice in the second half to rescue a point for his side.

Vlahovic has been a somewhat forgotten forward but has shone as a super sub under Juventus coach Igor Tudor this season. Whether he can continue his goal-scoring streak remains to be seen. Of all players in Europe to have scored four or more goals so far this season, no one is scoring at a faster rate than Vlahovic, who is averaging an incredible goal every 35 minutes. Breaking down his season so far, he has scored two goals in a single Champions League appearance and another two in three Serie A outings.

To put that into context, some of the continent’s top forwards are trailing behind: Bayern Munich’s Kane scores every 47 minutes, Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy and Inter’s Marcus Thuram every 66 minutes, Erling Haaland every 70 minutes, and Kylian Mbappe every 74 minutes.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai teen tops exam with perfect score at 13

Dubai teen tops exam with perfect score at 13

2m read
Sabyasachi Sengupta

World Champion Speaker to address Dubai Toastmasters

2m read
Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao fought Hatton in 2009.

Pacquiao leads tributes after death of Ricky Hatton

2m read
Liverpool fans display a banner to pay tribute to Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota ahead of the English FA Community Shield match against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool begin new era, inspired by Jota’s impact

4m read