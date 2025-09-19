Gameweek 5 looks like one of the trickiest rounds of the season, with heavyweight clashes such as Man City vs Arsenal, Chelsea vs Man United, and the Merseyside Derby. These fixtures are often cagey and unpredictable for FPL points. While Haaland and Arsenal assets remain long-term essentials, this isn’t the best week to bring them in. Bournemouth options like Semenyo also face a tough test against Newcastle’s solid defence. However, if you already own them, it’s worth keeping for one more week. By contrast, strikers such as Ollie Watkins and Chris Wood have kinder fixtures and are worth holding. Overall, Gameweek 6 or 7 provides a far better Wildcard window.