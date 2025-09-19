This week could be the perfect time to test a differential captain in FPL
Q: Who should I captain this week?
A: The armband call is tricky. Salah has the Merseyside derby against an in-form Everton, but with Anfield buzzing after another dramatic Champions League win, he remains a safe choice. Haaland faces Arsenal away and Palmer visits Old Trafford, both tough fixtures. Though United are struggling now, Chelsea don’t have a good record there. This could be the week to roll the dice on a differential like Mateta, who faces a shaky West Ham defence.
Q: Do mid-week cup matches matter for FPL planning?
A: Not really. Cup ties often feature heavily rotated squads, so the data is misleading for FPL. Focus on league form and minutes from Premier League fixtures instead.
Q: Is Alexander Isak worth bringing in now?
A: Not yet. His minutes are likely to be carefully managed for at least another two weeks, so transferring him in now carries risk. Patience could pay off.
Q: Is Gameweek 5 a good time to Wildcard?
Gameweek 5 looks like one of the trickiest rounds of the season, with heavyweight clashes such as Man City vs Arsenal, Chelsea vs Man United, and the Merseyside Derby. These fixtures are often cagey and unpredictable for FPL points. While Haaland and Arsenal assets remain long-term essentials, this isn’t the best week to bring them in. Bournemouth options like Semenyo also face a tough test against Newcastle’s solid defence. However, if you already own them, it’s worth keeping for one more week. By contrast, strikers such as Ollie Watkins and Chris Wood have kinder fixtures and are worth holding. Overall, Gameweek 6 or 7 provides a far better Wildcard window.
Q: Any hidden gems to watch?
A: Elliot Anderson is a budget-friendly option to consider. Under Ange Postecoglu’s attacking approach at Nottingham Forest, Anderson could see more goal and assist opportunities. He’s not a must-buy yet, but a smart differential pick to monitor as fixtures evolve.
