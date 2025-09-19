Dubai teen tops exam with perfect score at 13

Aarav Vashnavi, from Dubai International Academy aces the tough AP Computer Science A exam
In an impressive display of academic rigor and passion, 13-year-old Aarav Vashnavi, a student at Dubai International Academy – Emirates Hills, achieved a perfect score of 5 in the AP Computer Science A exam — a college-level test usually taken by students aged 16 to 18. His achievement places him among the youngest worldwide in 2025 and highlights both his passion for coding and the strong academic environment that supports him.
The exam, administered by the College Board, tests understanding of object-oriented programming in Java and the ability to design, implement and analyse programs that solve real-world problems. It is regarded as one of the most challenging AP subjects, particularly for someone taking it so early. “Computer science has always fascinated me. I wanted to push my boundaries and explore how far I could go, and that’s what motivated me to take the AP exam this year,” said Aarav.
Dubai International Academy is renowned for its academic excellence and a forward-thinking approach to learning. Aarav’s success reflects the school’s emphasis on encouraging students to pursue advanced learning opportunities beyond traditional grade levels, especially in STEM.
Aarav spent months mastering Java, refining problem-solving techniques and preparing for AP-level programming while keeping up with his regular schoolwork. His teachers and family describe him as self-motivated and eager to go beyond the curriculum to deepen his understanding of computational logic.
Outside coding, Aarav is a trained classical singer and plays the cello, blending analytical thinking with creative expression.
While modest about his accomplishment, Aarav’s success is a proud moment for Dubai’s academic community and reinforces the city’s reputation for cultivating gifted learners with global ambition. It also aligns with the UAE’s vision of introducing advanced STEM pathways early in education.
For Aarav, this is only the beginning. He is already exploring computing, artificial intelligence and data science. With support from his school, family and Dubai’s young tech community, he is poised to make his mark in the years ahead.
