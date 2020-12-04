Madrid: Striker Luis Suarez will be able to rejoin his Atletico Madrid teammates for training from Friday after he returned a negative COVID-19 test following his battle with the coronavirus.
The 33-year-old last played on November 13 during the international break for Uruguay and has not featured for Atletico in La Liga in just under a month after contracting the illness upon his return.
“Luis Suarez is to join the rest of the team in training on Friday after testing negative in La Liga’s official PCR test,” the club confirmed in a statement.
“The Uruguayan, having followed the health protocols, has recovered from COVID-19 and is to join (Diego) Simeone and the team.”
The Uruguay international joined Atletico from Barcelona in the last transfer window and has scored five goals in six La Liga appearances for the Rojiblancos.
Atletico Madrid take on Valladolid on Saturday.