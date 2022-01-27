Dubai: Iker Casillas, Spain and Real Madrid’s much decorated goalkeeper, launched his ‘Iker Casillas Goalkeeper Coaching System” in Dubai earlier this month with his first training session at the High Performance Centre here.
Established in partnership with Dubai Sports Council and Fursan Hispania FC, headed by former Spain international Michel Salgado, the programme is dedicated to honing the skills of aspiring young goalkeepers from the UAE and the region, and developing specialised training programmes for goalkeeping coaches.
Announced in September last year, the Iker Casillas Goalkeeper Coaching System held its first clinic in Dubai on January 21-22, with Casillas conducting the training sessions and workshop in person. More than 42 young goalkeepers, aged 7-18, attended the clinic and received participation certificates from the Spanish goalkeeping legend.
The UAE is the first country to launch the Iker Casillas Goalkeeper Coaching System, which is one of many initiatives and programmes launched by Dubai Sports Council to develop Emirati football talents, including the ‘Future Goalkeeper’ and ‘Future Striker’ programmes.
The Council is working with ‘Iker Casillas Goalkeeper Coaching System’ and Fursan Hispania to develop UAE-specific programmes, which include an elite programme that caters to goalkeepers from the UAE’s football leagues as well as goalkeepers from other Middle East and North Africa leagues.
The 'Iker Casillas Goalkeeper Coaching System' clinic was one of several sports events that took place in Dubai last weekend
