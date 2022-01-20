Dubai: The Expo 2020 Dubai will see a number of international sports events, in the coming weeks, under the organisation and supervision of Dubai Sports Council, with leading international sports stars from various disciplines in action.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said: “At Expo 2020 Dubai, elite specialists from all fields of life have gathered to present their vision for the future of the world, and to present their nation’s rich culture and heritage and to promote its industries and tourism.

“Expo 2020 Dubai is an interlinked event with a diverse programme and Dubai Sports Council have organised and supported a number of events at the Expo since it started on October 1, 2021. These events are a reflection of the support that sports receives from our wise leadership.

“Thousands of our sports-loving community members will be back in Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday, January 22, alongside hundreds of visitors from overseas, to take part in the Expo 2020 Dubai Run 2, which is being staged a second time because of popular demand.

Looking further ahead, Hareb said: “Next month, on February 25, Expo 2020 Dubai will become the focal point of the cycling world as the sixth stage of the 2022 UAE Tour – the one and only UCI WorldTour race in the Middle East – starts and finishes at the Expo. We will see 140 cyclists representing 20 international teams in action during the Expo 2020 Dubai Stage and the 180km route will take the cyclists across Dubai, touching locations like Dubai Sports City, Silicon Oasis Meydan Racecourse, Palm Jumeirah and the Jumeirah Islands, and showcasing landmarks like Ain Dubai and Museum of the Future.

“The Expo 2020 Dubai Stage of the UAE Tour, of course, will not be the end of our calendar of top international events at Expo 2020 Dubai. Dubai Sports Council is working with organisers from inside and outside the country to bring more sports events and tournaments at the Expo, and further details about these events will be revealed in time,” he said.

Usain Bolt was one of the biggest sports heroes to have visited Expo 2020 Dubai site so far. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Expo 2020 Dubai had hosted the Giro d’Italia Criterium, an exciting 30 lap short-format cycle race that brought some of the world’s top riders to Dubai on November 6, as well as the Fide World Chess Championship 2021, that saw world champion Magnus Carlsen beat challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi to retain his crown.

The Expo had also hosted the presentation ceremony of the 11th Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award on January 9, in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Patron of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, and Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council.

Expo 2020 Dubai has also hosted exhibition football matches, featuring some of the sport’s biggest names as well as young emerging talents. Argentina ace Lionel Messi has also visited the Expo 2020 Dubai headquarters, and so has Robert Lewandowski, winner of the 2021 Fifa Best Men’s Player, who met his fans at Al Wasl Plaza a day after participating in the 16th Dubai International Sports Conference and winning two Dubai Globe Soccer Awards.

Fans of Olympic sports, and track and field in particular, had the opportunity to run alongside Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt at an event in Expo 2020 Dubai, while basketball fans had the pleasure of watching the famed Harlem Globetrotters in action.