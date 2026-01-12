Ronaldo scores but Al Nassr lose as his gesture goes viral after red card drama and Al Hilal go seven clear

Title slipping away as Ronaldo reacts to derby controversy and Al Hilal surge
In a fiercely contested Riyadh derby that will be remembered as much for its controversy as its quality, Al Hilal came from behind to defeat ten-man Al Nassr 3-1, extending their lead at the top to a commanding seven points and dealing a devastating blow to Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes of finally securing his first Saudi Pro League title.
The Portuguese superstar showed why he remains one of football's most clinical finishers, opening the scoring to give the visitors an early advantage at Kingdom Arena. Ronaldo's goal electrified the traveling supporters and briefly offered hope that Al Nassr could close the gap in the title race. This was his 959th goal.
However, the complexion of the match changed dramatically when Al Nassr goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi received a straight red card in the 60th minute for a reckless challenge. The dismissal forced Al Nassr to reorganize defensively and play with a numerical disadvantage for the crucial final half-hour.
With the man advantage, Al Hilal demonstrated exactly why they sit comfortably atop the league table. The league leaders gradually asserted their superiority, probing for weaknesses in Al Nassr's reshuffled defense with the patience and composure of a side that knows how to close out games.
Al Hilal's comeback was clinical and decisive. First, Salem Al-Dawsari converted from the penalty spot to level the scores. Then Mohamed Kanno put the hosts ahead with an exquisite finish from a pinpoint cross. Ruben Neves sealed the victory with another penalty in stoppage time, making it 3-1.
Despite Ronaldo's efforts, he was later substituted and left the pitch visibly frustrated, Al Nassr's ten men couldn't find a way back against a disciplined Al Hilal side that expertly managed the game in the closing stages. The victory marked Al Hilal's 18th consecutive win across all competitions, an incredible run that underlines their relentless pursuit of the championship.
The defeat leaves Al Nassr seven points adrift of their rivals, a daunting deficit made more agonizing by the contrasting fortunes of the two sides. While Al Hilal have built their lead through ruthless consistency and an ability to protect advantages, Al Nassr have been plagued by their tendency to surrender leads and drop crucial points.
For Ronaldo, the loss represents a massive blow to his ambitions of adding a Saudi league title to his glittering trophy collection. The 40-year-old's individual performances have been exceptional, but without collective consistency from his teammates, the championship dream is slipping further from reach. Al Nassr were top of the table few weeks back with perfect start to the campaign but are now winless in their last four league matches with one draw and three consecutive defeats, a catastrophic collapse that has seen their title challenge evaporate at the worst possible time.
The match has ignited a firestorm of criticism from Al Nassr supporters, who have voiced their displeasure with the officiating. Nawaf Al-Aqidi's red card remains the flashpoint of controversy, with many fans questioning the harshness of the decision in such a crucial match.
Adding fuel to the fire, two penalties were awarded to Al Hilal, the first helping them equalise and the second sealing the victory. While both spot kicks were legitimate, it was the red card that sparked the biggest controversy. Social media erupted after the final whistle, with Al Nassr fans voicing their frustration over what they felt were inconsistent and potentially match changing decisions throughout the 90 minutes. Social media erupted after the final whistle, with Al Nassr faithful expressing frustration over what they perceived as inconsistent and potentially match-altering decisions throughout the 90 minutes.
The broadcast even caught Ronaldo making a gesture from the bench that many interpreted as signaling robbery after being substituted, underlining the sense of injustice felt by the visiting side
th 11 consecutive league victories, Al Hilal under manager Simone Inzaghi have shown they are a machine built for winning. Unlike Al Nassr, who have thrown away leads this season, Al Hilal possess the mental fortitude and tactical discipline to see games through. They are recent champions and they know exactly how to close out big moments.
The statistics paint a grim picture for Al Nassr. A seven point gap to a team in such imperious form, with a proven record of holding onto leads, leaves little room for optimism. Al Hilal are not just ahead, they are pulling away with authority. And if Al Taawoun win, Al Nassr could even slip to third.
Al Hilal have gone from being four points behind Al Nassr after Matchweek 11 to now holding a seven point lead at the top.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox