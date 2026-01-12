Ronaldo scores but Al Nassr lose as his gesture goes viral after red card drama and Al Hilal go seven clear

For Ronaldo, the loss represents a massive blow to his ambitions of adding a Saudi league title to his glittering trophy collection. The 40-year-old's individual performances have been exceptional, but without collective consistency from his teammates, the championship dream is slipping further from reach. Al Nassr were top of the table few weeks back with perfect start to the campaign but are now winless in their last four league matches with one draw and three consecutive defeats, a catastrophic collapse that has seen their title challenge evaporate at the worst possible time.