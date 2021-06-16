Harry Kane could be in for a Manchester City debut to remember if he makes the switch from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.
The 2021-22 fixtures for the EPL were announced on Wednesday and Pep Guardiola’s side will begin their title defence on August 14 against Spurs.
Should England striker make the move to City — as is widely expected after the conclusion of Euro 2020, he will be sure of a hostile reception as City travel to Spurs on the opening day.
Manchester United will host Leeds United to get started, while Liverpool play away to newly promoted Norwich City in their opener.
Chelsea, who won the Champions League last season, begin their campaign at home to Crystal Palace before trips to Arsenal and Liverpool.
Arsenal kick off their campaign at Brentford, who will play in the top flight of English football for the first time in 74 years.
Watford, returning to the Premier League after a year-long absence, host Aston Villa in their first game.
Premier League 2021-22 opening-day fixtures
- Brentford v Arsenal
- Burnley v Brighton
- Chelsea v Crystal Palace
- Everton v Southampton
- Leicester City v Wolves
- Manchester United v Leeds United
- Newcastle United v West Ham United
- Norwich City v Liverpool
- Tottenham v Manchester City
- Watford v Aston Villa