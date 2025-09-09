Once Ronaldo’s mascot, now his rival: Captain Szoboszlai meets his idol

Hungary take on Portugal in a 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier in Budapest tonight
Dubai: Hungary’s captain Dominik Szoboszlai is set for one of the most memorable nights of his career as his side takes on Portugal in a 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier in Budapest tonight. For the 24-year-old Liverpool midfielder, the fixture carries a personal storyline that stretches back more than a decade.
In 2009, Szoboszlai was just eight years old when he walked out as a mascot during a Hungary–Portugal clash. That night at the Puskas Aréna, he found himself only a few steps away from Cristiano Ronaldo, the player he admired most while growing up. Sixteen years later, the same stadium will host the two again—this time with Szoboszlai wearing the armband for Hungary and Ronaldo leading Portugal.
Much has changed since that first meeting. Szoboszlai has risen from a promising academy prospect to a key figure at Liverpool and the face of Hungarian football. Yet the influence of Ronaldo’s career has remained constant. The Portuguese star’s relentless determination and professionalism provided an early example that helped shape Szoboszlai’s own approach to the game.
The qualifier itself is a significant one. Hungary are aiming to bounce back after being held to a draw by Northern Ireland, while Portugal look to extend their strong form in the campaign following a convincing win over Armenia, who sit 105th in the FIFA rankings. Beyond the points at stake, the occasion highlights the beauty of football: a boy once inspired from the sidelines now stepping onto the pitch as captain, ready to challenge the player who sparked his dream.
