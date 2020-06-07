Juve's Matthijs de Ligt and Cristiano Ronaldo Image Credit: AFP

Young Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt admits he struggles to keep up with the ‘old man’ of the Old Lady — as Juve are affectionately known — as he keeps getting surprised by the fitness of veteran star striker Cristiano Ronaldo when he sees him in training.

Calling the Portuguese superstar as the best striker of his generation, 20-year-old De Ligt said that Ronaldo is a huge example for younger players.

“I always try to improve the way I play by watching him because even in training he has a crazy intensity and you wonder if he really is 35-years-old,” the Dutchman told Tuttosport.

De Ligt was all praise for his Juventus squad, which he joined this year from Ajax. De Ligt had led the Dutch side to a remarkable semi-final finish in the Champions League last year.

“We really have a good team, a lot of good guys. The most fun are the South Americans. Beside Ronaldo, I was impressed by Paulo Dybala and Rodrigo Bentancur: both players with an amazing technique. Rodrigo in particular is underestimated, he will have a great future ahead of him.”