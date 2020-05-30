Roger Federer bumps out Cristiano Ronaldo to become first tennis player to top the list

Virat Kohli Image Credit: AFP

India cricket captain Virat Kohli the only Indian and only cricketer to feature in the top 100 of highest-paid athletes of 2020 put forward by Forbes magazine.

With an estimated total earning of $26 million (with a whopping $24 million coming from endorsements), Kohli has made a jump of more than 30 places from 2019 and is at the 66th spot in the list. In 2019 Kohli just edged in at 100th place with estimated earnings of $25 million.

Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return against Albert Ramos of Spain during their first round men's singles match at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai on October 8, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Meanwhile, Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer became the first from the sport to top Forbes’ list of highest paid athletes. With an estimated $106.3 million earned over the past 12 months, the Swiss maestro edged out Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo from the top spot.

The three athletes immediately below Federer are all football players with Ronaldo on second with estimated earnings of $105 million. Ronaldo’s arch rival Lionel Messi is third with an estimated $104 million while Brazil’s Neymar comes fourth with $95.5 million.

NBA stars came next in the list with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James earning $88.2 million, Golden State Warriors all-star Stephen Curry with $74.4 million, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant with an estimated $63.9 million.

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka is the highest paid female athlete with $37.4 million. She however comes only 29th in the overall rankings. US tennis great Serena Williams comes 33rd with $36 million.