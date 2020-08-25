Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was on Tuesday given a 21-month suspended prison sentence on assault charges by a court in Greece.
United issued a statement saying Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend “continues to strongly assert his innocence” and would appeal.
Two other defendants — including Maguire’s brother Joe — were also found guilty on similar charges and handed 13-month sentences. The sentences for all three defendants were suspended for three years.
Maguire, who is the world’s most expensive defender, was not present at the trial on the nearby island of Syros. He was found guilty of assault, swearing in public, and attempting to bribe a police officer.
“It should be noted that the prosecution confirmed the charges and provided their evidence late on the day before the trial, giving the defence team minimal time to digest them and prepare,” United said. “A request for the case to be adjourned was subsequently denied.
“On this basis, along with the substantial body of evidence refuting the charges, Harry Maguire’s legal team will now appeal the verdict, to allow a full and fair hearing at a later date.”