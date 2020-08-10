Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to Copenhagen coach Stale Solbakken before their Europa League quarter-final in Cologne Image Credit: Reuters

Interesting to note that Romero has been given the gloves ahead of error-prone De Gea for United. With Dean Henderson going back out on loan, maybe this will be the chance Romero needs to make the No. 1 jersey his own for next season.

Inter coach will have identified as Kai Havertz as the dangerman they will need to shut down tonight. The young playmaker is brimming with talent and looks set to be departing Leverkusen to head to Chelsea duiring this transfer window. But he is determined to give his all while his current employers are still alive in the Europa League.

So we have finally arrived at the unprecedented mini-tournament in Germany. It is certainly an odd way to finish this year's competition, but needs must and the fans certainly hungry to see how things pan out.

"It's only one leg from here and fans certainly seem anxious, knowing there is no room for error. I've yet to spot a Dane but there are certainly plenty of English, Italian and German fans eager to cheer their guys on," says Craig Leader, manager of Crown & Lion, Byblos Barsha Heights, Dubai. "The place would usually be quiet now the season has finished, but the fans are still coming out for the football to make up for the lost time during the lockdown across Europe."

It's almost like an old pals' act for the two coaches in Cologne as United's Solksjaer and Copenhagen's Stale Solbakken are former teammates on the national side for Norway, while Ole learned the managerial ropes at Copenhagen under Stale in Denmark.

UNITED v COPENHAGEN

Team news

Man Utd XI: Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Williams; Pogba, Fred; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial. Subs: De Gea, Fosu-Mensah, Lindelof, Mengi, Matic, McTominay, Pereira, Chong, James, Lingard, Mata, Ighalo.

Copenhagen XI: Johnsson; Varela, Nelsson, Bjelland, Boilesen; Pep Biel, Stage, Zeca; Daramy, Wind, Falk. Subs: Andersen, Grytebust, Bengtsson, Papagiannopoulos, Bartolec, Oviedo, Mudrazija, Kaufmann, Bøving, Hjælmhof.

INTER v LEVERKUSEN

Team news

Inter Milan: Handanovic, Godin, De Vrij, Bastoni, D'Ambrosio, Barella, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Young, Lukaku, Martinez. Subs: Padelli, Sanchez, Moses, Sensi, Ranocchia, Valero, Eriksen, Esposito, Agoume, Biraghi, Skriniar, Candreva

Bayer Leverkusen: Hradecky, L Bender, S Bender, Tapsoba, Sinkgraven, Baumgartlinger, Palacios, Havertz, Demirbay, Diaby, Volland. Subs: Ozcan, Lomb, Tah, Dragovic, Bailey, Amiri, Alario, Wendell, Weiser, Wirtz, Bellarabi

The action continues tomorrow with Shakhtar Donetsk v Basel and Wolverhampton Wanderers v serial Europa League winners Sevilla.

But back to tonight, we are just over 20 minutes away from kick-off. Manchester united and Inter will fancy their chances, but football can be fickle and cruel, especially when you only have 90 minutes as opposed ti 180 to settle a tie. Copenhagen are a real unknown for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, while Leverkusen have more than enough talent to cause Antinio conte's side a few problems.

VAR played a big hand in the last-16 matches last week, how big a role will it play tonight?

Evening. Another late one tonight, but the tension and excitement in Europe rateches up another notch as we begin our voyage into the straight knockout, one-legged ties. No two legs to decide a winner from here on in, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic forcing Uefa to compress the Europa League and Champions League into a short two-week window.