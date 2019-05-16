Thailand tournament to be the first assignment for the former World Cupper

New Delhi: Newly appointed India football coach Igor Stimac has announced a list of 37 probables for the preparatory camp for the King’s Cup slated to be held in Buriram, Thailand, from June 5-8. The preparatory camp will be held in New Delhi from May 20.

Stimac said: “I respected the choice of the squad which represented India in the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019. The rest of the players have been added post my research watching I-League and ISL matches. I found some players quite interesting, and have summoned them to the camp.

“I am eagerly waiting to land in New Delhi and get on the task immediately. I have always cherished new challenges, and I am looking forward to coaching the Blue Tigers,” he added.

Striker Jeje Lalpekhlua, who is likely to be operated in the third week of May, wasn’t considered for the camp as were a host of other players like Halicharan Narzary (knee injury), Mandar Rao Desai (hamstring injury), Ashique Kuruniyan (knee injury), Narender Gehlot (knee injury) and Jerry Lalrinzuala.

The King’s Cup will be followed by the Intercontinental Cup in July.

The probables:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Salam Ranjan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Anwar Ali (Jr), Subhasish Bose, Narayan Das.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Bikramjit Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Pronay Halder, Rowllin Borges, Germanpreet Singh, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul, Amarjit Singh, Redeem Tlang, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nandha Kumar, Komal Thatal, Michael Soosairaj.