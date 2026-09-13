Kerala Jithin Janardhanan scripts history as Rayo Vallecano B assistant football coach

27-year-old was raised in the UAE after his parents moved there for work
Kerala-born Jithin Janardhanan has scripted history after being appointed assistant coach of Rayo Vallecano B, the reserve side of the La Liga club.
The 27-year-old took up the role last month, becoming part of the coaching staff at Rayo Vallecano B, which competes in Tercera Federación, the fifth tier of the Spanish football league system.
Born in Kannur to Janardhanan, who works at Dubai International Airport, and homemaker Deepa, Jithin moved to the UAE with his parents and two siblings as a child. He enrolled at Sharjah Indian School, where his passion for football grew.
Jithin played as a right-back for his school team and local clubs and dreamed of becoming a professional footballer. However, a series of recurring injuries forced him to abandon his playing ambitions.
“I’m a die-hard football fan from my childhood, especially a big fan of (legendary Italian defender) Paolo Maldini. I then began idolising Leo (Messi) and wanted to become a professional footballer like everyone, but unfortunately, I couldn’t make it,” Jithin told The New Indian Express.
Rather than walking away from the sport, Jithin decided to pursue a career on the technical side of football. Encouraged by his parents, he moved to Spain to study for a master’s degree in Football Coaching and Management at the Escuela Universitaria Real Madrid, popularly known as the Real Madrid Graduate School.
He subsequently joined AD Alcorcon and worked his way up the coaching ranks, progressing from assistant manager of the C team to assistant coach of the B team. “I decided to explore something to sustain in football and I came to a conclusion to choose my career as a coach or a person working in the technical side of professional football,” Jithin said.
His coaching journey has also seen him work with young players, including Tahsin Mohammed, another footballer from Kannur.
“One of my proud moments as a coach was to see two players associated with me in the season 2024-25 making it to the FIFA World Cup squad for Qatar – Tahsin Mohammad and Al Hashmi Al Hussein. I’m all the more proud that Tahsin hails from the same place (Kannur),” he said.
“I would recommend people to not quit or give up. With hard work, consistency and dedication, everyone can achieve their dreams,” he added.